Penn State Takes Part in Citrus Parade

ORLANDO, Fl. -- Crews from Newswatch 16 are enjoying the sounds of the Penn State Blue Band on Saturday night.

Saturday featured just one of several rehearsals before the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

There are a lot of members who are from northeastern and central Pennsylvania and they got their first taste of the Citrus Bowl experience on Saturday morning.

The Citrus Bowl Parade is a big part of the New Year's celebration in Orlando and there was a lot of blue and white involved.

Penn State's opponent Kentucky is blue and white too but we'll focus on Pennsylvania's blue and white.

The cheerleaders, the Blue Band and even the Nittany Lion himself marched through downtown and were joined by many Penn State fans in the crowd.

The parade is a celebration of Citrus but for Nittany Lion fans from Pennsylvania, it's the start of a celebration in the Florida sun.

"It's awesome. We just had a parade this morning and all the Penn State fans who came to travel, you can feel that passion as we walked down the streets," said Andy Zall of East Stroudsburg.