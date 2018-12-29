× One Dead Following Snyder County Buggy Crash

MCCLURE, Pa. — A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the horse and buggy he was operating in Snyder County.

Police say the crash happened Friday just after 12 p.m. along Route 522.

According to officers, the pickup truck was headed south on Route 522 in McClure when it crashed into the horse and buggy, which was also headed south.

The driver of the buggy, Rufus Yoder, 62, of McClure, was flown to a hospital where he passed away.

Officers say the driver of the pickup did not see the horse and buggy.

There is no word on the condition of the horse.

The crash remains under investigation in Snyder County.