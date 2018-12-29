Newswatch 16’s Scott Schaffer Wows with Harlem Globetrotters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One of WNEP-TV's own got to shine on the hardwood Saturday night.

Our own Scott "Swish" Schaffer joined the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters for their game at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.

"Swish", who was suited up in the classic red, white and blue for the game, even got a few layups in.

Scott's son Charlie even got in on the action, sitting courtside supporting his dad during the game.

The Globetrotters came out on top, as always, in Luzerne County.