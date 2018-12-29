Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Newswatch 16’s Scott Schaffer Wows with Harlem Globetrotters

Posted 9:50 pm, December 29, 2018, by , Updated at 10:33PM, December 29, 2018

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One of WNEP-TV's own got to shine on the hardwood Saturday night.

Our own Scott "Swish" Schaffer joined the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters for their game at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.

"Swish", who was suited up in the classic red, white and blue for the game, even got a few layups in.

Scott's son Charlie even got in on the action, sitting courtside supporting his dad during the game.

The Globetrotters came out on top, as always, in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s