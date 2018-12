× Lycoming County Woman Facing Child Endangerment Charges

MONTGOMERY, Pa. — A woman from Lycoming County is facing aggravated assault and child endangerment charges.

U.S. Marshal’s tell Newswatch 16 Sheketh Dyer, 36, of Montgomery, was found Saturday afternoon hiding in a residence along West Houston Avenue.

Officials say the charges relate to her own children but details were sparse.

Dyer is locked up on $150,000 bail in Lycoming County.