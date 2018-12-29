× Demolition Begins on Former Pittston School Building

PITTSTON, Pa. — An old school building is coming down in Luzerne County.

Demolition of the former Saint Mary’s of the Assumption School started on Saturday.

The school was closed in 2011 and neighbors say the building has become run down in the past few years.

“When I first started living here it was still a school so it was nice. It has kind of become a little dilapidated over the past few years,” said Jillian Biga of Pittston.

The building is being demolished to make way for a senior housing development in Pittston.