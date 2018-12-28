× World War II Military Uniform is Back Home in Our Area

BLAKELY, Pa. — Duylen Wilcox had quite the find at a thrift shop in the Tampa area of Florida.

A military uniform complete with a hat but that’s not where this story ends. The World War II uniform belongs to a man from Clarks Summit.

“We seen it on a rack and it caught our eye of course and once we looked inside the hat the name card and ID read Clarks Summit, PA,” said Wilcox.

Duylen Wilcox moved from Old Forge to Florida last year and paid less than $30 for the Army uniform.

He tells Newswatch 16 after a Facebook post failed to find the original owner, Wilcox decided to donate it to the Shopa Davey VFW post in Blakely.

“Respect is such a big thing our veterans have done so much for us an of all the bad things you see on the news today it feels good to do something good and have people see something good,” said Wilcox.

Those at the VFW post are excited to add this military uniform to their display.

“I never expected it to happen I think it is fantastic and I think it is a fantastic thing that this young man did with this uniform because we are an Honor Guard post,” said Peter Puhalla Sr., post commander.

Until a family member claims it those at the VFW post plan to set the uniform on display inside the post in Blakely.