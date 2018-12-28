Water Main Break in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A wet mess could slow traffic during the morning commute for thousands of drivers in Scranton on Friday.

A water main break happened overnight at the intersection of Davis Street and Pittston Avenue in Scranton.

Police and Pennsylvania American Water crews starting blocking off traffic here just after 3 a.m. on Friday.

The video shows the water was coming up into the intersection from multiple spots, and the road was bubbled up a couple feet.

MORNING COMMUTE ALERT: Possible water main break at the intersection of Davis Street and Pittston Ave in Scranton. Police are blocking the affected traffic lanes while waiting for water crews to arrive @WNEP pic.twitter.com/33vmf7yPsn — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) December 28, 2018

As the morning goes on and people start waking up and heading out to work, this will likely disrupt their commute.

This is right on Route 11 and less than a mile from the Interstate 81 interchange in Moosic.

If this intersection is part of your morning drive, it may be best to avoid it.

There is no word if or how many homes and businesses are without water here in this part of Scranton.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.