Victim of Bear Attack in Lycoming County Improving

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The woman mauled by a bear earlier this month in Lycoming County is slowly improving.

The family of Melinda Lebarron says the 50-year-old has been upgraded to fair condition.

Lebarron was listed in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

Lebarron’s family says she has undergone extensive medical treatment including multiple surgeries since the attack outside her home near Muncy.