Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Penn State vs Kentucky coverage

Posted 6:48 pm, December 28, 2018, by

Penn State Cornerbacks Coach Terry Smith praised the efforts of Senior Amari Oruwariye who propelled himself from a late round pick to a possible late, first round pick though his lanky skill set and hard work.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s