New Year’s Eve Preps in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In just a few days the corner of West Fourth and William Streets in Williamsport will be filled with people ready to ring in the new year.

“Downtown we try to do things for the community and make sure there are places to go,” said Allen Bennett, banquet manager at Genetti Hotel.

Employees at Genetti Hotel and Suites expect hundreds to attend the hotel’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration where there will be a buffet and live music.

“We have Billy Price, which is a national jazz recording act. We have Clyde Frog which is a local, very well known act and then we also have DJ Wild down in the restaurant,” said Bennett.

Along with their guests at the Genetti hotel, employees tell Newswatch 16 there will be hundreds more here to see the baseball drop.

“Big part of our history here in Williamsport and South Williamsport, our ball is actually a baseball. It’s a giant baseball that has 2019,” said Bennett.

Newswatch 16 was there as city employees dropped off the large baseball outside the hotel.

The city will close a portion of West Fourth Street on New Year’s Eve so around 1,200 people can watch the ball light up as it drops 75 feet.

“I’m really excited about that, so maybe we’ll change up our tradition and try it here this year,” said Nate Paulhamus.

Nate Paulhamus recently opened Rise and Shine Nutrition, a tea and smoothie bar downtown.

He’s not sure if he’ll stay open to ring in the new year but he’s hopeful 2019 will bring more customers and people who are looking for a healthy start in the new year.

“I love all the small businesses and everyone works together really well, so it’s exciting. I never thought I’d be a part of it but it’s really been a neat venture. I’m excited for 2019,” said Paulhamus.

the corner of West Fourth and William Streets will close at 10 p.m. for the baseball drop on New Year’s Eve.