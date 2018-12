× Jim Thorpe Police Issue Warning of Lottery Scam

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Police in Carbon County are warning people of a fake lottery scam.

Officers say scammers got $29,000 from a woman in Jim Thorpe by telling her she won a lottery for senior citizens.

They tried to get another $21,000 from her but were unsuccessful.

Jim Thorpe police say someone else lost $10,000 on a similar scam back in October.