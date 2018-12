Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A home in Susquehanna County was ravaged by flames.

The fire started around 7 p.m. Friday at the home along Route 29 in Dimock Township.

A viewer sent a photo of the flames and told Newswatch 16 a teenager and a dog safely escaped.

No word on what started the blaze in Susquehanna County.