Hazleton Cops Thwart Robbery, Searching for Suspect

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police are searching for a man they believe is behind a hold up in Hazleton.

Police say the man pulled out a gun and demanded money Friday morning at the Pantry Quick on West Diamond Avenue.

The thief took off without any of the money as police were responding.

Officers say the man was last seen walking towards Boundary Street.

Anyone with information on the attempted robbery is asked to call 911.