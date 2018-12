× Fitness Center in Wilkes-Barre Evacuated Due to Fire

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Flames forced the evacuation of Odyssey Fitness in Wilkes-Barre.

Crews were called to the business on Friday night just after 6 p.m.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 they quickly knocked down small flames near the women’s sauna.

According to the center’s Facebook page, it is unclear when Odyssey Fitness will be able to reopen after the fire in Wilkes-Barre.