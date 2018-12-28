× Dreary Weather Rains on Winter Break

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Winter vacation, a great time from some ice hockey but there were no puck drops at the Stroud Township rink on Friday. Just raindrops on a giant puddle.

Well – maybe some skiing? Nope. Slopes are closed.

How about sledding? The only thing sliding down this hill is water.

So today we can’t use our skates or our skis or our sleds. What we really need is a big umbrella and quite a few people here have a very special big umbrella on their minds.

“See Mary Poppins,” said Judah Stuhltrager of Philadelphia.

Mary Poppins, with her iconic umbrella, drew quite the crowd at the Casino Theatre and Village Malt Shop in Mount Pocono.

Marc Gold hoped to take his grandkids sledding Friday. Instead, he found himself buying movie tickets.

“When it’s rainy, we have to find indoor things to do,” said Gold.

“The rain is very good for us. When we have people coming from all over and they`re stuck in a hotel room, they want to get out and do something,” said Karen Struckle of Casino Theatre.

The week between Christmas and New Year’s is always one of the busiest times at the Casino Theatre in Mount Pocono but with this weather, business is popping even more than usual.

They`re making about 100 pounds of popcorn a day and the kids are loving it.

“You can eat food and there`s a movie and there`s ice cream and there`s games. It`s fun to hang out,” said Ryan Stumacher of Philadelphia.

Hanging out indoors until winter looks less like spring.