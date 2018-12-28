× Church Hands Out More Than 170,000 Pounds of Food to Those in Need

BLAKELY, Pa. –More than 170,000 pounds of food was handed out to those in need in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16 found cars lined up outside Peckville Assembly of God Church waiting to take advantage of the generosity.

The church gave out hundreds of hams, turkeys and other meat as well as fresh produce and toiletries.

“I do not know how to explain it to you but the food helps me pay medical bills because I save money here and I pay my bills, ya know?” said William Carter of Dickson City.

Peckville Assembly of God Church gives out free food every Friday.

Anyone who lives in Lackawanna County can sign up.