Bus Driver Facing Charges After Deadly Wreck

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The bus driver involved in a deadly crash near Moscow has been brought back to our area to face charges.
Charles Dixon of the Bronx is locked up in Lackawanna County.
According to state police, he was under the influence back in October when the charter bus he was driving wrecked on Interstate 380 in Covington Township.
One woman was killed and several other passengers were injured.
