WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- An apartment building has been condemned following a fire in Williamsport.

Crews responded to the building on Campbell Street just before 12 p.m. on Friday.

The fire chief says the fire sparked in the kitchen of a third-floor apartment.

Firefighters contained the flames to that apartment and no one was hurt.

The entire building, however, had to be condemned until repairs can be made in Lycoming County.