× Two Dogs Missing After Rollover Crash near Lock Haven

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two dogs are missing after a rollover crash Wednesday morning in Clinton County.

The wreck happened on Interstate 80 west near Lock Haven. Both dogs, Nash and Jordy, have been missing ever since.

According to the dogs’ owner, Jessica Alvarez, Jordy was already hurt before the crash with a torn ACL. The dogs’ owner says Jordy has already been limping and has been off her pain medication.

If seen or found, please call Alvarez at (845) 548-1316 or the Goodwill Hose Ambulance Association at 570-748-9022.