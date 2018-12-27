Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Two Dogs Missing After Rollover Crash near Lock Haven

Posted 8:15 am, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 08:14AM, December 27, 2018

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two dogs are missing after a rollover crash Wednesday morning in Clinton County.

The wreck happened on Interstate 80 west near Lock Haven. Both dogs, Nash and Jordy, have been missing ever since.

According to the dogs’ owner, Jessica Alvarez, Jordy was already hurt before the crash with a torn ACL. The dogs’ owner says Jordy has already been limping and has been off her pain medication.

If seen or found, please call Alvarez at (845) 548-1316 or the Goodwill Hose Ambulance Association at 570-748-9022.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s