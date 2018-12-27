Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

The Flurry Before a Storm: How PennDOT Preps for Winter Weather

Posted 6:41 am, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:28AM, December 27, 2018

Snow isn’t on the radar Thursday, but PennDOT is always keeping tabs on the forecast.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey is giving us an inside look at the flurry of activity that goes into prepping for a storm with PennDOT.

From managing plows to highway backups, many of the heavy hitters are taking your questions.

If you have other questions related to PennDOT, its snow plans or other projects in general, you can reach out to James May directly at jamay@pa.gov.

