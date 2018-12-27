Remembering Captain Scott Dannheimer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN, Pa. --Tears were shed outside of the Farrow-CJ Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service in Shamokin.

Firefighters stood in silence to honor one of their own, East End Captain Scott Dannheimer.

“When you are talking about a member of the fire department, from our point of view we lost a brother. But the family lost a husband a father a grandfather,” said Chief Russ Feese Coal Township Fire.

“He would give the shirt off his back he would be there for you if you were stuck on the side of the road and you called everyone in the phone book and he was the last person you called he would be there in a heart beat,” said Christina Rose Scott's Daughter.

Scott Dannheimer, who had a heart condition, died last week after responding to a mobile home fire in coal Township.

A black bunting was draped over a fire engine as it road under an America flag though Shamokin.

“Big loss for the community for the community friends and families and even the fire service because he was very active,” said John Seiler Shamokin.

Those who knew the captain say he was a leader and it showed during his 25 years of being a firefighter.

“He is one of those one in a million guys he is what the fire service is all about go out there selflessly and serve the entire community and never ask for anything back,” said Shawn David Saint Clair.