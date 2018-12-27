× Medical Marijuana Dispensary Set to Open in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Another medical marijuana dispensary will open up in our area in the new year.

The dispensary will be located inside the former Schuylkill Trust Building on North Centre Street in Pottsville.

The facility is one of nearly two dozen granted permits earlier this month by the State Department of Health.

The dispensary has six months to get up and running before it can start selling medical marijuana in Schuylkill County.