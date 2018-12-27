Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Set to Open in Schuylkill County

Posted 3:25 pm, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 03:23PM, December 27, 2018

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Another medical marijuana dispensary will open up in our area in the new year.

The dispensary will be located inside the former Schuylkill Trust Building on North Centre Street in Pottsville.

The facility is one of nearly two dozen granted permits earlier this month by the State Department of Health.

The dispensary has six months to get up and running before it can start selling medical marijuana in Schuylkill County.

