Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Mason Kordish Fiore Cesare winner

Posted 6:44 pm, December 27, 2018, by

Valley View running back Mason Kordish is the winner of the Fiore Cesare award given to the top player in the Lackawanna football conference.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s