After a slow start, Dunmore pulled away from Scranton Prep to win 51-41 in the Lynett girls semifinal basketball game.
Lynett Dunmore vs Scranton Prep girls basketball
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Scranton Prep girls basketball
-
Scranton Prep Girls Beat Boyertown 45-35
-
Dunmore vs Crestwood girls basketball
-
Williamsport vs Scranton Prep boys basketball
-
Scranton Prep Boys Open With Win Over Meyers
-
-
Parkland vs Dunmore girls basketball
-
Holy Redeemer at Dunmore girls basektball
-
Lackawanna League basketball outlook
-
Scranton Prep and Lakeland preview
-
Dunmore Boys Hold Off West Scranton 44-27
-
-
Binghamton vs Misericorida Men’s basketball
-
Misericordia Basketball preps
-
Dunmore defense coming on strong