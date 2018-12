Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Drivers will need to find a new route due to a bridge closure in Luzerne County.

The Wright Township Bridge on South Main Road near Mountain Top is expected to close Thursday for emergency repairs, according to PennDOT.

The project will include replacing a pipe that has deteriorated underneath, making the bridge unsafe.

The tentative completion date for this project is late September 2019.

A detour will be placed during this time.