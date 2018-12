Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- Police are looking for the crook who busted into this Verizon store in Lackawanna County.

It was around 3 a.m. this morning when officers say someone used a hammer to smash through the front door of the store here on Route 6 in Dickson City.

The burglar made off with some display Iphones and Ipads.

Unfortunately for him display items aren't usable.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Dickson City Police.