Country Club in Lackawanna County Scores New Simulator

TAYLOR, Pa. -- Here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, springs can be chilly, summers can be short and winters can be harsh.

That can be tough for those who enjoy outdoor sports, especially golf but here at Pine Hills Country Club in Taylor, there's a new option that allows you to compete year round.

"There's nothing like this in the area." Gregg Kozar, General Manager.

When you think of golf, you think of warm summer days out on the links not 37 degrees in late December.

While some die hards did bear the chilly weather, others were more comfortable inside.

"We wanted to give a year round experience to the community and we thought this would be the best way to tie in the golf course with not only the golf simulators, but the multi sport facet of it." said Kozar.

Golfers can now fine tune their games with these brand new golf simulators at Pine Hills Country Club, regardless of the weather.

You can simply hit the driving range to work on your swing or choose from a selection of 40 different courses.

"It keeps you in the groove. Cold day, it's nice to get out and do some swinging, no matter where it's at." said George Oustrich, Taylor.

The level of technology might amaze you. A series of overhead cameras track your swing speed, ball velocity, accuracy and distance giving you feedback to improve your game.

"The first couple of shots I hit today, it showed me everything was going right. The club was was open. Closed the face a little bit and that corrected the straightness of the shot." said Pat Manley, Archbald

And this facility at the Pine Hills Golf Course, does not just cater to golfers.

Families can come and play football, basketball, baseball, lacrosse, hockey and bocce ball.