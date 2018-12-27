Body of Missing Woman Recovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Authorities confirm the body of a missing woman from Monroe County has been recovered.

The Pike County Coroner tells Newswatch 16 that the body of Sonya Datesman was found by searchers around 2 p.m.

Datesman's body was discovered in Dingman Township after dogs and divers spent much of the day searching along the Delaware River.

The 52 year old from East Stroudsburg had been missing since Sunday.

Her home on Spring Street is about 25 miles away from the search area.

The coroner says there are no signs of foul play.

It's undecided whether there will be on autopsy.