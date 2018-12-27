× Anthony Franklin Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Ex Son-In-Law

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A man convicted of killing his former son-in-law has been sentenced to life in prison in Columbia County.

On Thursday, Anthony “Rocco” Franklin was sentenced to life in prison, plus an additional 11 to 45 years. Franklin spoke out in court calling the verdict ridiculous and the biggest farce he’s ever seen.

He was found guilty in October for killing his former son-in-law Frank Spencer. Spencer was shot twice outside his home near Millville in July of 2012.

After the murder, Franklin fled to Argentina. He was brought back to the U.S. last year to stand trial.

Franklin’s daughter and Spencer’s ex-wife, Maria Sanutti-Spencer, was convicted of the murder in 2015. She was also sentenced to life in prison.

On Thursday, Franklin asked the judge for a new trial with a change in venue. The judge denied this request.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Anthony Franklin after his sentencing.

He said, “How the hell should I know who killed Frank Spencer? I know I didn’t like him. But I don’t like a lot of people.”

Anthony Franklin was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 11 to 45 years. He plans to appeal.