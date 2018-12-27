× A Transformer Explosion Turned the New York City Skyline Blue

The New York Police Department is investigating a transformer explosion at a Con Edison power plant in Queens, the department tweeted.

Multiple fires are taking place because a “couple of transformers tripped offline” at the intersection of 20th Avenue and 32nd Street in Astoria, Queens, Con Edison spokesperson Bob McGee told CNN.

The explosions lit up the sky in shades of blue visible as far as Manhattan and New Jersey. The tremors shook buildings and rattled windows, sending people running into the streets.