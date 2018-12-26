Williamsport School District First to Receive ‘Stop the Bleed Kits’ to Help in Case of an Emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- "It's something we hope we never have to use in the district but I think being prepared having them in place and training our staff is important," said Director of Student Services Richard Poole.

The Director of Student Services here in the Williamsport Area School District, Richard Poole is talking about these stop the bleed kits.

This year UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport donated over 100 of these small kits to the district as part of a larger stop the bleed campaign.

"The reason behind the stop the bleed campaign came from the sandy hook shooting where they felt lives could have been saved in that school if these kits would have been possibly available," said Poole.

"You can take an individual kit and you can go in 8 different directions if need be," said Tony Bixby, UPMC Susquehanna.

Tony Bixby works at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport.

"Within each individual kit," he says these tools can save a life.

"We have a tourniquet a compression dressing two packs of gauze a survival blanket and there's also medical gloves," said Bixby.

Now that they have the kits school officials hope to have wall mounts like this one installed across the school district within the next few weeks.

Throughout the year, members of UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport will hold training sessions so all 700 district employees including math teacher Justin Beatty will know how to use the kits in an emergency.

"Understanding what we can do and what we need to do to help in a situation like that is vital," said Justin Beatty, math teacher.

Williamsport is the first school district in Lycoming County to have the stop the bleed kits.

UPMC Susquehanna in Willamsport hopes to involve more schools in other districts soon.