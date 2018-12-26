This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Looking back on 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we're continuing out look back at some of our favorite stories of 2018. We'll take a future turkey hunter on his very first spring turkey scouting trip, net fish out of Lake Jean, band geese with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and help a local volunteer fire company raise money by catching catfish. It's an entertaining half hour, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.