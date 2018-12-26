Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we're continuing out look back at some of our favorite stories of 2018. We'll take a future turkey hunter on his very first spring turkey scouting trip, net fish out of Lake Jean, band geese with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and help a local volunteer fire company raise money by catching catfish. It's an entertaining half hour, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Looking back on 2018
Kioti K9 Contest 2018
Deer Spotlighting with the Pennsylvania Game Commission
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
Pennsylvania People and Places & Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest Clue #7
2018 Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area Youth Hunt Permit Giveaway
Giving Back by Bagging Groceries
Water Skiing Back Down The Pennsylvania Road