Stevens Says: Stand by for a New Year

Hello again dear viewer and a happy new year to you.

We are smoothing out the rough edges of the book containing important events from last year soon we’ll put it permanently aside.

Right now, we are opening a brand new ledger.

It’s pages are all white and crisp and, most importantly, blank.

Here we’ll soon begin to write our own historic tales.

I’ve found it interesting to view the coming year in this manner.

I put behind me most of the cares and woes of the preceding year.

I look at the blank pages of the year ahead and think of their potential.

In the closed book now residing in a drawer of my desk are the mistakes I’ve made, the misfortunes (though few i must say), the good times, the bad --- they are all in there.

On the last page of last years book, I worked at trying to keep track of what I learned from all that I came across in those twelve months.

What could i have done better?

What went as well as it could?

Did I make people happy?

Was I as good as I might have been to family and friends?

Notes from a year gone by.

Something of a blueprint for the year ahead, the one that will eventually fill the new book we’ve all just opened.

The scent from the paper of that new publication in the making fills the room here; a signal to start writing another year of my history.

No one knows what will happen though i make my guesses.

The best guesses never seem right but so it goes.

To all of us, then, may this be a good year for you and yours. dare i say, may it be the best year ever I’m Mike Stevens