Shoppers Hunt for Post Christmas Sales

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- The parking lot was crowded at Target in Dickson City

Inside, shopping carts were full of bargain items from day after Christmas sales..

For some it was time to complete their Christmas list.

"Get some games for the Nintendo Switch that I some duplicates and we are going to get some new games, wonderful," said Oliver Rivere, Clarks Summit.

"I was already at Walmart and now I am at target and they have gorgeous things and everything is on sale," said Patty Brown, Scott Township.

It's not just about returns and bargains for some shoppers it is not too early to be thinking about next year.

For Johnna Miller her cart was full of gift boxes and Christmas ornaments she plans to use on next year's tree.

"I am starting mine on a theme I saw the gold ornaments and she is going silver. Well silver and gold," said Johnna Miller, Mountain Top.

