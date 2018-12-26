Remembering Sid Michaels Kavulich At The Nutcracker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY, Pa. -- For next three days these performers will be dancing and singing to the nutcracker at Marywood University.

One of those players who won't be seen this year is Sid Michaels Kavulich.

The state representative from Lackawanna County passed away earlier this year from complications from a surgery.

“He was very happy to be apart of this production he was part of the party scene and the opening of act one. He loved being a part of the arts in north eastern Pennsylvania,” said Joanne Arduino Artistic Director Ballet Theater of Scranton.

“Always talked about how much he loved the arts and was so supportive of the arts in the community and he truly loved dancing in the nutcracker,” said Nancy Salerno Scranton.

For more than four decades the nutcracker has been viewed by audiences here at the university.

The former representative had been a part of the production for the last few years

“We always try to include people from the community who had impact in the community in many different areas whether they be in governmental positions, doctors and lawyers,” said Arduino Artistic Director Ballet Theater of Scranton.

For those actors and actresses, they will remember Sid Michaels Kavulich every time they perform. In the playbill Sid is called a champion of the arts.

“He gave of himself in so many areas and so many ways and he just lit us up here with his positive energy and light and he loved the Nutcracker,” said Kim D'andrea of the Ballet Theater Of Scranton