DUNMORE, Pa. -- There were a number of crashes in Lackawanna County today including one in Dunmore.

A pickup truck slammed into the Fast Lane along east Drinker Street late this afternoon.

Dunmore police say a man had a medical problem when he crashed his pickup truck into the vestibule at the Fast Lane Mart in Dunmore off of East Drinker Street just after 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Police say no one was inside the vestibule when the truck careened inside.

The driver was taken to a hospital.