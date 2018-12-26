Locals React to Incoming Dispensary in Pottsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Centre Street in Pottsville, it's considered to be the city's main drag.

At all hours of the day, it seems as though this area is always bustling.

Empty buildings? They're somewhat common here but city officials say there's progress being made and there are plans in place to fill one of those empty storefronts.

"This was a booming area once upon a time and I think medical marijuana in Pennsylvania is an excellent idea and why not in the middle of downtown Pottsville," said Angelique O'Boyle.

Earlier this month, the state department of health issued nearly two dozen medical marijuana dispensary permits, paving the way for one facility to open up at the former Schuylkill Trust Building in Pottsville.

Those who live in the area say, they're all for it.

"I've never heard of medical marijuana or medicinal marijuana killing anybody or anything like that. it helps cancer patients or other sick patients, anxiety, stuff like that. so yea, i'm all for it," said Shirelle Liburd, Pottsville.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a woman from Pottsville who is currently battling stage four breast cancer.

She tells us she hasn't been able to experiment with medical marijuana yet, but hopes to be able to come here in the future.

"I think it would benefit me to do away with all of the pain meds and stuff, i would absolutely rather go natural than taking the pain meds," said Kelly Walker.