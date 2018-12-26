Clothing, Toy Collection for Christmas Day Fire Victims in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Holiday help is on the way for a family of six who lost their home to flames on Christmas Day in Luzerne County.

Officials with the Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook Tuesday night that they'd be collecting toys, cash, gift cards and clothes on Wednesday, Dec. 6. After so much response, they've already extending how long they'll be collecting.

Smoke and flames forced the family of six out of their home on Christmas Day.

Crews were called to Cope Road near Shickshinny around 2 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the family was forced to stay somewhere else Tuesday night.

Firefighters had to use chainsaws to cut holes in the place to air it out.

Neighbors say the family had just moved in about two months ago. They have four children, ages 10, 8, 6, and 3.

According to a Facebook post, the two girls' sizes are 7/8 and 10/12 and the two boys' sizes are 4T and 10/12.

Officials with the fire department will be collecting from 8:30 Wednesday morning until 8 p.m. at the station in Huntington Township.