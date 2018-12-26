Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

AMAZING VIDEO: Shed Filled with Fireworks Catches Fire

Posted 11:05 pm, December 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:11AM, December 27, 2018

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An explosive display was caught on camera in Columbia County after a storage unit went up in flames and so did a bunch of fireworks inside.

William Sommer sent us this video of the fire along Rohrsburg Road in Greenwood Township, near Millville.

The fire set off fireworks that were stored in the unit.

The man who sent us the video says the flames actually started in another unit where some men were using power tools to work on a vehicle. The fire then spread to the unit containing the fireworks.

No injuries were reported after the fire in Columbia County.

