One Hurt in Scranton Fire

A woman was sent to a hospital after a Christmas morning fire in west Scranton.

The first alarm, in the 300 block of 16th Avenue came in around 3:00 a.m. The first firefighters on the scene saw flames shooting from the home, and quickly called in a second alarm.

A relative tells Newswatch 16 three people were inside when the flames broke out– two adults and one child. Scranton firefighters had the flames under control in less than one hour, but there is heavy damage. Parts of the interior collapsed, and the home is gutted.

Several streets in west Scranton were closed during the fire and the Department of Public Works had to be called in because water used to fight the fire froze when it hit the streets.

Inspectors have been called in to search for the cause of this morning’s fire.