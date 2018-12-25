Light Traffic on the Highways for Christmas, Plenty of Crowds at Movie Theaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- There’s no place like the highway on a holiday! Interstate 81 near Dorrance Township was wide open for drivers to get to their destinations this Christmas.

“Not much traffic, it's a pretty easy drive. Pretty open. Not too bad,” Sadie Lightner of Ebensburg said.

“They've been clear! Not too many people out. It's been easy going,” Maria of Rockville, Maryland said.

While there weren't many people on the roads, lots of people were buying movie tickets at Movies 14 in Wilkes-Barre.

“Christmas day is actually busier than people might imagine. A lot of people spend time with their families in the afternoon with brunch and they want something to do in the evening, and that's what we provide on a day like today,” Movies 14 Assistant General Manager Nick Degnan said.

Officials with Movies 14 said the two most popular movies on Christmas night came out on the holiday – Vice and Holmes and Watson.

People we spoke to said they’re just thankful to have the day off and be with family.

“My job is normally not closed for anything so I'm very happy about this day,” Naqueilla Paul of Plymouth Township said.

“For me, just to spend time with one another. That's what Christmas is all about - being with family, friends and that's it,” Nyree Rivers of Plymouth Township said.

Theater employees told Newswatch 16 the week between Christmas and New Years is usually the busiest time of the year.