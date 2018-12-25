× Community Breakfast Held at University of Scranton on Christmas

SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton held a breakfast for the community on Christmas Day.

The cafeteria in the DeNaples Center at the University of Scranton was packed on Christmas day, but not with college students. The university held a breakfast for the community.

“A breakfast for people who are alone, lonely (who) just want to have some community,” Pat Vaccaro with the University of Scranton said. “Come to the breakfast and just have some fun.”

This is the 10th year the university has held the breakfast. About a 100 volunteers help out, including faculty members and their families.

“We’ve had a pretty regular group of people that come,” Vaccaro said. “We have families. We have people who come individually. It’s just a great opportunity for people to come and have some Christmas cheer.”

About 500 people showed up for the breakfast. Many of them have been going for years, including the Morrisons of Scranton.

“It’s sentimental to my heart, and to see families together,” Mary Morrison of Scranton said, “it means so much.”

They’ve made the breakfast a family tradition for the past six or seven years. The family said the meal gets them into the spirit of the season.

“It’s wonderful,” Morrison said. “Everybody getting along and being happy and being blessed with the Lord. The Lord blessing them and, you know, this is Jesus’ birthday.”

In addition to the meal, the university gave away toiletries and clothing for the people who attended.