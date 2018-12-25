× Bob Bolus Hosts Annual Christmas Dinner

SCRANTON, Pa. — Longtime Lackawanna County businessman Bob Bolus held his annual Christmas dinner in Scranton.

Bolus started the dinner 25 years ago. It has grown over the years. He said thousands of people come to the dinner held at All Saints Academy on Jackson Street in Scranton.

Volunteers serve meals at the school and also send out take out meals.

The goal is to make sure no one spends the holiday alone.

“Everybody comes in here for one purpose and that’s the camaraderie, great food and enjoy what Christmas is all about,” Bolus aid.

Bolus plans to close his business in Lackawanna County but said he does plan to continue to host his Christmas dinner every year.