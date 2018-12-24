× White Christmas Eve Makes for Perfect Hiking Day in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — On the day before Christmas, many people throughout our area woke up to a white Christmas Eve.

By now, a majority of people have wrapped up their holiday shopping, so why not enjoy nature’s beauty?

“Just like getting outside and away from all the other people. Mainly away from the shopping. It’s great to have the kids crumbling around in the mud and getting some fresh air,” said Jack Wasey of Philadelphia.

People from all over the state decided to get away from shopping malls and hit up Lehigh Gorge State Park in Jim Thorpe.

The brisk December air, serving as somewhat of a refresher.

“We got together a last minute trip just for the holiday. We stayed in Jim Thrope for a couple of days and this is on our route out. It’s very nice. When we’re in the city, we don’t get much nature so it’s always a good escape,” said Betty Kim of Philadelphia.

Along the Glen Onoko Falls trail, water was moving at a swift rate. The rocky terrain was a welcomed challenge for one family.

“We just wanted to get out in the winter time when it’s a little cold, right around Christmas and take the little guy for a little nature hike,” said Dashiell Kopp of Bethlehem.

A Christmas Eve well spent and some exercise before that after Holiday diet sets in.