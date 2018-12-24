× Shoppers Get Last Minute Gifts at Lycoming Mall

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — With shopping bags in hand, these people mean business. It’s not a day for leisurely shopping at the Lycoming County Mall. Last-minute Christmas shoppers are out with a mission.

“Pretty crazy. It’s been busy. Should have done it last Saturday but too much going on. It’s been a busy time of year,” said James Bixler of Loyalsock Township.

It was a busy weekend at the Lycoming Mall and a hectic Christmas Eve.

John Campanelli of Turbotville picked up some gift cards. He says this is the farther ahead he’s ever been when it comes to Christmas shopping.

“I just got married and she’s trying to train me better. I’m ahead of it this year,” said Campanelli.

Store employees enjoyed the busy mall traffic.

“All the guys come in always the last day panicking. ‘I need to get my wife something. Would she like this? Would she like that?” said Lisa Brown, CP Ceramics manager.

This is the first Christmas season the Lycoming Mall does not have any anchor stores but some store managers tell Newswatch 16 they haven’t noticed much of a difference in their traffic.

“Surprisingly the holiday season has been really great considering,” said Brown.

The Lycoming Mall is wrapping gifts with donations going to the Lycoming County SPCA and Toys for Tots.

“I don’t wrap very well so this is good for me,” said Mark Wertman.

The Lycoming Mall reopens Wednesday morning.