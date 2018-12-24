× Meat Market Busy with Holiday Pick-Ups

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The lines are long and the parking lot is packed, sure signs of the Christmas holiday at Gary’s Meat Market near Stroudsburg.

Steven Barnes from East Stroudsburg picked up his custom prime rib.

“Oh, it’s lovely, lovely. You don’t have a real good meat market around anymore like the good old days so it’s nice to still have one left,” said Steven Barnes, East Stroudsburg.

Owner Gary Oney says he slices up tons of meat in the week leading up to Christmas. It’s his busiest time of the year.

“Prime rib, filet minion, ring bologna, kielbasa, yep. We do like three or four weeks business in one week,” said Gary Oney, Gary’s Meat Market.

Some customers we spoke to say they have a strategy. They don’t come to Gary’s right when it opens, they wait so they don’t run into any long lines.

“They warn me not to come at 9 a.m. so I am here at 10:30 a.m. and it’s not too bad, ya know. Steady clients in and out all day they say,” said Barnes.

Custom cuts are customer favorites at the place in Stroud Township.

Bruce Torley from Stroudsburg says he’s never surprised to see long lines at Gary’s.

“It’s wonderful, we come here for all the holidays. You see the line and think, well it must be a holiday. It’s a very good place,” said Bruce Torley, Stroudsburg.

Gary says the busy season isn’t over just yet, not it’s on to the New Year’s Eve orders that also bring in a lot of business.