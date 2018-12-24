Last Minute Rush for Holiday Shoppers in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- The clock is ticking for last minute Christmas shoppers in Lackawanna County.

Kohl's in Dickson City has been open around the clock all weekend. Other stores are opening early Christmas Eve, just to get those last minute shoppers in the doors.

Retailers say they saw a boost beginning Friday, and it lasted all weekend long. Business over the weekend topped what we saw back on the days right after Thanksgiving.

Deep discount categories include the two big ones: clothes and electronics.

"Last minute presents. So I hope no one's watching to see what I'm going to buy," said John, a shopper in New York.

So why do people wait? Shoppers say it's to get the best possible deals, waiting as long as they can to get the biggest discount.

Others say it's for the clock racing adventure of getting everything done, at the last minute.