Josiah's Story Will Live On

One of the pieces featured in Newswatch Before Christmas is about a young boy from Schuylkill County with a love for baseball.

Josiah Viera was a 14-year-old boy from Hegins who suffered from a rapid aging disease.

Josiah was the bench coach for his school’s junior varsity baseball team.

We learned some very sad news on Monday that Josiah has passed away.

Our hearts go out to his family and friends.