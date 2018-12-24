× Grocery Store Busy in the Poconos Ahead of the Holiday

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The parking lot at a grocery store near Stroudsburg was packed on Christmas Eve with last-minute shoppers rushing to the checkout line.

Weis in Stroud Township was very busy with people loading carts full of groceries into their vehicles.

One customer Newswatch 16 spoke to says this is her second attempt at trying to beat the holiday crowds at the grocery store.

“I came yesterday and it was terrible so I turned around and went back home. I came down today and it was almost just as bad,” said Barbara Zwalley of East Stroudsburg.

Despite the long lines, customers got everything they needed to make their holiday meals in Monroe County.