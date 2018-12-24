Christmas Eve Wrapping for Valley Santa

Posted 11:25 am, December 24, 2018, by , Updated at 12:09PM, December 24, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The Valley Santa program has been going on in the Wyoming Valley for 35 years.

Volunteers were up early on Christmas Eve to wrap the final presents for children.

Each year, Valley Santa brings gifts to thousands of children in Luzerne County.

Christmas Eve morning was the final push to get the presents out.

Volunteers came to Boscov's in Wilkes-Barre to wrap the gifts and then helped deliver them.

Families throughout Luzerne County write letters to the Valley Santa program during the holiday season.

Volunteers begin delivering the gifts in November.

Longtime volunteers say the experience is always a rewarding one.

"It's wonderful because all the volunteers are wonderful and you know you're doing something good for somebody else," said Carm Piedmont.

Volunteers were happy to expand the Valley Santa program this year.

They delivered more presents to Hazleton than previous years.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s