Christmas Eve Wrapping for Valley Santa

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The Valley Santa program has been going on in the Wyoming Valley for 35 years.

Volunteers were up early on Christmas Eve to wrap the final presents for children.

Each year, Valley Santa brings gifts to thousands of children in Luzerne County.

Christmas Eve morning was the final push to get the presents out.

Volunteers came to Boscov's in Wilkes-Barre to wrap the gifts and then helped deliver them.

Families throughout Luzerne County write letters to the Valley Santa program during the holiday season.

Volunteers begin delivering the gifts in November.

Longtime volunteers say the experience is always a rewarding one.

"It's wonderful because all the volunteers are wonderful and you know you're doing something good for somebody else," said Carm Piedmont.

Volunteers were happy to expand the Valley Santa program this year.

They delivered more presents to Hazleton than previous years.